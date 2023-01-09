Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress observes ‘women’s power day’

Hundreds of women on Monday joined Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in Kurukshetra for what the Congress’s described as Bharat Jodo Yatra’s “women’s power day” of the Haryana leg of the party’s biggest public outreach in decades.

“Today is the women’s power day of the Haryana phase of #BharatJodoYatra. Equal opportunities will empower women... This is how we will take women forward,” the Congress said in a tweet.

The yatra earlier resumed as per schedule at 6am despite biting cold and very dense fog. The women walked with Gandhi from Khanpur Kolian to Shahbad before taking a lunch break. The walk was scheduled to resume at 3pm.

The yatra entered Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on Sunday. It was due to enter Punjab on January 11 before its culmination in Kashmir.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It will conclude in Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag.