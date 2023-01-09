Now, use Google Maps navigation without pairing Wear OS 3 watch with smartphone

Those who have a Wear OS 3-powered smartwatch with LTE connectivity can now use Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation even when the smartwatch is not paired to a smartphone, Google has announced.

“If you have an LTE-enabled watch, or your watch is connected to the internet via WiFi, you can now enjoy having maps available on your wrist. This is especially helpful when you're out for a run or ride and have left your phone behind but want to take a detour or need help finding you way home,” said the tech giant on its official blog.

Click here on how to check which Wear OS version is supported by your smartwatch.

However, before using the feature, it is important to note that:

(1.) For navigation, users should allow location tracking on their phone and smartwatch.

(2.) Power-saving mode can interfere with Maps.

(3.) Some voice actions are not enabled in all languages and countries or regions.

(4.) On Wear device, Maps use the distance unit that's on the paired phone.

(5.) Currently, Maps support navigation for cycling, driving and walking.

How to use watch without phone nearby?

The smartwatch will take over navigation from the handset after you have enabled mirroring and initiated navigation on the latter device. Once done, you can leave the handset behind. After this:

(1.) Open Maps from the watch and input destination using the voice command or keyboard tool.

(2.) Select the mode of transportation and view yout estimated time of arrival (ETA) at the destination.

(3.) Start the journey to reach the estination.

For more details, click on this link.

