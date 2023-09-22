Afternoon brief: Varun Gandhi reacts to UP govt move, Modi on women's quota bill; all the latest news

Varun Gandhi, member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed concerns on Friday regarding the suspension of the licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi, calling for a thorough investigation. He wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government, urging them to reconsider their decision. The state health department had suspended the hospital's licence on Monday, leading to the cessation of its outpatient department (OPD) and emergency services due to an inquiry into the death of a woman. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi serves as the chairperson of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust in New Delhi, which operates the Amethi hospital, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are members of the trust. Dig deeper BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his warm congratulations to the women of India for the successful passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) in Parliament. The bill, which received substantial support in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will allocate 33 per cent of seats to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Modi also praised the women of India and highlighted the significance of this milestone, recognising that future generations would discuss the transformative impact of this decision. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said, “I congratulate the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India. We have seen a new history being created on September 21 and 22. It is our privilege that people gave this opportunity to us to create this history.” Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Canadian cabinet ministers expressed strong condemnation on Friday regarding the video released by the pro-Khalistan organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in which threats were made to Hindus of Indian origin, urging them to leave Canada. This response comes two days after the secessionist group released the video. Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's public safety minister, emphasised that all Canadians should feel secure in their communities. He said,“All Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities. The circulation of an online hate video targeting Hindu Canadians runs contrary to the values we hold dear as Canadians. There is no place for acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear.” LeBlanc shared this message on his official social media account, X (formerly Twitter). Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

During a recent event, Salman Khan shared his views on the current box office performance of films, particularly the coveted ₹100 crore club, and suggested that achieving ₹100 crore may soon become commonplace. He expressed the opinion that, moving forward, movies should aim for ₹1000 crore to be considered successful at the box office. Salman made these remarks at the trailer launch event for the upcoming Punjabi film "Maujaan Hi Maujaan," featuring Gippy Grewal. Salman Khan candidly discussed the trend of films grossing hundreds of crores at the box office, stating, "I believe that the ₹100 crore mark is now going to be the minimum standard. Movies from various industries, including Punjabi, Hindi, and even Marathi films, are consistently achieving numbers in the range of ₹400-500-600 plus. ₹100 crore will no longer be considered a significant milestone. I believe the new benchmark for a successful film should be ₹1000 crore." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In any relationship, it is natural to hold certain expectations of the other person. These expectations, which encompass needs, desires, and hopes, should be openly discussed to foster a nurturing environment for emotional intimacy and personal growth. However, it's crucial to be mindful of how unhealthy expectations can negatively impact a relationship. Maintaining healthy expectations is an ongoing journey that requires self-awareness, self-compassion, and transparent communication with your partner. It involves striking a balance between setting reasonable standards and being pragmatic about what's realistically achievable. By identifying and modifying unhealthy expectations, you can enhance your emotional well-being and cultivate more wholesome relationships. As therapist Israa Nasir aptly put it, "Finding equilibrium and understanding our own emotions are key to fostering healthy expectations." Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Pakistan's former captain Mohammad Hafeez stepped down on Thursday from the PCB's Cricket Technical Committee, a decision made following a review meeting assessing the team's disappointing performance in the Asia Cup. Hafeez's resignation has understandably sparked further discussions regarding Pakistan's current World Cup preparations, set to commence next month. The review meeting was attended by PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf, captain Babar Azam, head coach Grant Bradburn, Chief Operating Officer Salman Nasser, Head of International Cricket Usman Wahla, and former skipper Misbah ul Haq. Dig deeper

