Furious Inzamam skips PCB's review meeting, Hafeez resigns right before World Cup as Pakistan cricket in turmoil: Report

Pakistan's former captain Mohammad Hafeez on Thursday resigned from the PCB's Cricket Technical Committee, a move that comes in the wake of a review meeting assessing the side's underwhelming performance in the Asia Cup. Hafeez's departure has justifiably ignited further debates over the current state of Pakistan's preparations for the World Cup, scheduled to start next month. The review meeting was attended by PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf, captain Babar Azam, head coach Grant Bradburn, Chief Operating Officer Salman Nasser, Head of International Cricket Usman Wahla and former skipper Misbah ul Haq. Inzamam-ul-Haq skipped the PCB review meeting while Mohammad Hafeez resigned from the technical committee on Thursday night(Files)

Notably, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was missing from the meeting and the announcement from Hafeez has further added fuel to the fire. Taking to his official X account, Hafeez confirmed his decision to leave the committee while further thanking Ashraf for providing him with the opportunity.

“I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad,” wrote Hafeez.

In the course of a two-day session, two alterations in the squad composition were decided upon, according to reports; fast bowler Zaman Khan and spinner Abrar Ahmed are set to step in as replacements for the injured Naseem Shah and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

According to PTI, Inzamam opted to skip the meeting because he was not convinced it was the right time to do such an exercise.

“Inzamam is a very strong headed person and he didn’t agree with the move by Chairman Zaka Ashraf to call such a review meeting and make Babar and Bradburn face uncomfortable questions by Misbah, Hafeez and other board officials,” the source said.

“Inzamam having been a former captain and top cricketer himself, made it clear he was not happy with the review process as this was the time to encourage and boost the team instead of putting them through an inquisition and showing distrust in their abilities.”

World Cup closing in

In exactly a week (September 29), Pakistan are scheduled to take part in their first warm-up game of the ODI World Cup against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Pakistan face Australia in another warm-up game before kickstarting their campaign in tournament proper against Netherlands on October 6.

