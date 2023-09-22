In a relationship, it is natural to have expectations from the other person. Needs, wants and expectations need to be clarified in the relationship to create a healthy space for intimacy, emotions and growth. However, unhealthy expectations can harm a relationship. "Having healthy expectations is an ongoing process that involves self-awareness, self-compassion, and open communication with others. It's about finding a balance between setting high standards and being realistic about what is achievable. By recognising and adjusting unhealthy expectations, you can improve your mental well-being and build healthier relationships," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. Finding a healthy balance and having an understanding of our own emotions can help us to have healthy expectations. How to let go of unhealthy expectations? Therapist shares tips

How do we let go of unhealthy expectations? The Therapist shared a few tips:

Focus on realism: Instead of wishful thinking and assumptions, we should dwell on evidence and past experiences. Accordingly, we should create our expectations from the other person.

Avoid extremes: one of the mistakes that we make about expectations is that we focus on the black or the white – life is also about embracing the grey and we should know that.

Open to adjusting: Life is unpredictable, and situations can change at any point in time. We should be open to adjustments and changes as and when it happens.

Critical expectations: we should be able to identify and become aware of the overly demanding expectations that we have. We should turn them into realistic ones.

Regularly reflect: We should be aware of the expectations we have and keep coming back to them to reflect If they are healthy or not.

Acknowledge the limitations: We should also take a step back when we want to state our limitations. Times when we feel overwhelmed or are in need of help, we should not hesitate. We should also express our emotions instead of hiding them.

