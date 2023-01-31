Things to expect in a relationship: Therapist shares tips

A relationship is a two-way street. In a healthy relationship, healthy boundaries and communication are maintained. With this, comes the need of clarifying the things that we are allowed to expect in a relationship. Often people end up expecting things that are out of the boundaries of the partner – this further creates problems, fights and misunderstanding. If we have a clear idea on the things that we can expect in a relationship, we are also able to create a healthy and a safe space for us and the partner to grow individually, and also together. A relationship is a long journey of two people, fueled by healthy communication and understanding, and having clear expectations help in making the journey smooth.

ALSO READ: Reasons why we struggle to leave an unhealthy relationship

Addressing this, Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders wrote, “To those who are currently in a relationship, pause to see what you are currently offering your partner as well. What we expect we should also be giving.” She further listed down seven things that we can expect in a relationship:

Actions: Since a relationship is a space where two people are connected by emotions, we can expect the other person to understand how their actions and words can affect and impact us.

Affection: A little affection and appreciation can go a long way. It is allowed to expect that the people involved in the relationship should show affection to each other, through their way of expressing love.

Time: managing time together and also apart are important parts in a relationship. It is expected that people will spend time together, and also apart.

Interest: The people involved in a relationship should also show interest in each other’s truest selves and their interests, hobbies.

Compassion: It is an important ingredient in a relationship. It is important to be comfortable and compassionate to the other person, through all situations.

Faithful: Loyalty creates the base of relationships, and we can expect our partner to be faithful.

Disagreements: conflicts and disagreements are natural in a relationship. But the outcome of the disagreement should be healthy and respectful.