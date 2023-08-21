Afternoon brief: What's the controversy over Sunny Deol's bungalow, and all the latest news

Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow not on sale now: What's the controversy?

A day after Bollywood star and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow ‘Sunny Villa’ was put up for auction by the Bank of Baroda (BoB) as the actor failed to repay a loan, the bank on Monday has withdrawn the auction notice citing “technical reasons”. Read more

17 Indians freed from captivity of armed group in Libya, return to Delhi

A group of 17 Indians held by an armed group in Libya was freed after several months in captivity and brought back home with the efforts of the Indian embassy in Tunis and the external affairs ministry, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Read more

Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan: AI reimagines top south Indian actors as Barbie

A photographer and digital artist used artificial intelligence (AI) to turn some of the biggest celebrities in south Indian cinema into Barbies and the results range from 'that's uncanny' to 'absolutely stunning'. Read more

Web Stories | 5 things to carry on a beach vacation

Yashraj Mukhate's ‘love letter’ for Rasmalai in the form of a peppy song

Yashraj Mukhate took to Instagram to share a new music video about Rasmalai. Through the clip, the artist shows his love for the delicious dessert in the most adorable way possible. Read more

Watch: Djokovic makes subtle Rafael Nadal remark in incredible Alcaraz exchange after third Cincinnati Open title win

Novak Djokovic was left gasping for breathe when the on-court presenter had asked him about the win just seconds after the intense Cincinnati Open final ended. Read more

