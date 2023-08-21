Watch: Djokovic makes subtle Rafael Nadal remark in incredible Alcaraz exchange after third Cincinnati Open title win

Novak Djokovic was left gasping for breathe when the on-court presenter had asked him about the win just seconds after the intense Cincinnati Open final ended. It was the final reminiscent of the nail-biting Wimbledon clash a month back in London and while Carlos Alcaraz had emerged on top in the SW19 clash, Djokovic avenged the defeat at the Linder Family Tennis Centre on Sunday night to win his third Cincinnati Masters title, in what was his first appearance on US soil in two years. Following the win, Djokovic made a subtle Rafael Nadal remark during an incredible exchange with Alcaraz in the post-match presentation. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced each other four times with the head-to-head record standing 2-2

After scripting a rampaging run to the final, where he did not lose a single set, Djokovic found himself a set and a break down amid his struggle in the intense Cincinnati heat where the temperature had soared to 35 degrees. The 36-year-old had later taken a time off court at the end of the opening set before calling in the physio during the second set.

However, he bounced back in stunning fashion, saving a match point, and winning it in three sets. At the end of the intense three hours and 49 minutes battle on Centre Court, Djokovic still kept his humorous side alive, as he hailed Alcaraz's never-say-die attitude during the post-match presentation ceremony. "Boy you never give up man. Jesus Christ. I love that about you but sometimes I wish you play a few points just like this you know," Djokovic said jokingly as he gestured with his hand.

The 20-year-old then came up with a perfect response as he quipped: "Spanish never die," a reply that drew a subtle Rafael Nadal mention by Djokovic, who admitted that he has experienced that in his career. "Okay, I’ve heard that before, or I’ve experienced this before," Djokovic smiled. “Maybe not like this or maybe yes I don’t know, I really don’t know anymore.”

Djokovic and Nadal has faced each other a record 59 times on ATP tour, nine of those were in Grand Slam finals. And while the 22-time major winner remains on the sidelines with his recovery from a hip surgery, Djokovic seems to have developed a rivalry with fellow Spaniard Alcaraz, having faced him thrice in the last two months.

Alcaraz went down in the French Open semifinal in June after suffering from cramps but he avenged his loss in the Wimbledon final. Overall, the duo faced each other four times with the two-time major having won their maiden encounter in 2022 Madrid Open semis.

