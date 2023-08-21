Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan: AI reimagines top south Indian actors as Barbie

A photographer and digital artist used artificial intelligence (AI) to turn some of the biggest celebrities in south Indian cinema into Barbies and the results range from 'that's uncanny' to 'absolutely stunning'. Recently, Jathursan Pirabakaran shared AI-generated pictures of celebrities such as Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his Instagram account Jay Prints. Also read: AI imagines Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt as Barbies; look who's the winner here Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Barbie.

Tamannaah, Shruti, Trisha as Barbie

Shruti Haasan was imagined in a strapless pink dress and sported long pink hair styled in curls. Shruti, who will be next seen alongside Prabhas for the first time in the upcoming Telugu action-thriller Salaar, was called 'pretty' and 'cute' as Barbie.

Tamannaah Bhatia's AI avatar posed with a fluffy dog inside a pink convertible. She was given matching pink pearls with her pink dress and blonde hair. "Tamannaah looks like real Barbie," commented a fan on the post. The actor was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer, which has been performing very well at the box office.

Trisha Krishnan was imagined in a ruffled pink outfit and sported bright pink earrings. The actor's fans loved her look, with one commenting, “It is just too close to reality.” A person also wrote, "This looks just like Trisha in real life. So uncanny." One more said, “Trisha is really a Barbie, no effects needed.”

Nayanthara, Samantha, Kajal as Barbie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was given a pink ruffled dress, styled with bouncy blonde hair. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Kushi and has been on a break from acting, was given a background of blue hot air balloons in the AI-created image. "Original Indian Barbie," wrote a fan for her.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was shown in a sparkly pink outfit and lots of diamond jewellery. "Beautiful, " a fan wrote for her.

Nayanthara's AI version got long pink hair with her pink dress and sat on what appeared to be fluffy pink wings. Unlike the other Barbies, she posed sans jewellery. A fan wrote for her, "Perfectly suited." Nayanthara will soon be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his eagerly-awaited action film Jawan.

Reactions to south Indian actors as Barbie

The caption along with the AI-generated pictures read, "Imagine a world where Kollywood meets the Barbie Dreamhouse! Introducing the Barbies of Kollywood. Comment with your favourite below! Disclaimer: The images displayed herein is for entertainment purposes only. It does not depict real-life events, situations, or individuals. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. Enjoy the images as a piece of creativity and entertainment, not as a representation of reality."

Praising the artist for using AI, and turning six famous actors into a Barbie doll, an Instagram user wrote, "This is so good! Make a part 2 for the missed actresses." Another wrote, “Loved this! Made my day.”

