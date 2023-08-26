Afternoon brief: Who is Vikas Malu, Kuber Group director injured in Rolls-Royce crash in Haryana and all the latest news

Rolls-Royce crash: Who is Kuber Group's Vikas Malu injured in Haryana's Nuh?

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was among three people injured in the incident in which a Rolls-Royce rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh, killing two. Earlier, it was reported that the oil tanker was being driven on the wrong side and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

'Knew I could qualify with one throw': Neeraj Chopra's big revelation after entering World Championships final

Neeraj Chopra made an impressive start at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, taking just one attempt to qualify for the final round. He also qualified for the Paris Olympics, which will be held next year. Neeraj threw the javelin 88.77m in his first attempt in the Group A qualification round, which was also his season's best. Read more

Kriti Sanon offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple after National Film Award win; distributes sweets, poses with kids

Actor Kriti Sanon on Saturday morning visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after her first-ever National Film Awards win. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared videos of the actor at the temple. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon. Read more

‘X and X’: Elon Musk shares pic of son in front of huge X logo

Elon Musk took to X to share a picture of his son X Æ A-XII. The image shows the little one standing in front of a huge logo of X (formally known as Twitter). The tech billionaire shared the image without any caption. The image shared by Elon Musk shows his son, whom he affectionately calls Lil X, wearing a white t-shirt with knee-length khaki pants. Read more

Kangana Ranaut's royal look in a gotta patti-adorned lehenga perfectly blends traditional and contemporary fashion

Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her bold and fierce avatar but also for her elegant and classy looks. The actress may not be very active on social media, but whenever she posts, she makes sure to turn heads. Be it a chic dress or a sartorial saree, Kangana can rock any look to perfection. Read more

Web story: What's leaving Netflix by August 31? Check the list here

