Afternoon brief: Why shouldn't India buy cheap oil from Russia, says Sitharaman, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nation's interest first; why shouldn't we buy cheap oil from Russia: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will continue buying cheap Russian oil as the nation's interest comes first. “I would put my energy security first. If the fuel is available at a discount, why shouldn’t I buy it?” Sitharaman said at the 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai. Read more

Controversy erupts over Kerala fire officials giving training to PFI workers

A controversy erupted in Kerala after the state's fire force officials were seen giving training to workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kozhikode city last week. The photos of the training went viral on social media. Read more

'I was walking in. Paaji said..': Kohli reveals Tendulkar's 3 words to him after being dismissed in 2011 WC Final

On this date 11 years ago, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Team India ended a 28-year wait for a World Cup title when it defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 promo: Amitabh Bachchan returns to the hot seat, registrations open April 9

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will soon be back with the 14th season of the hit game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sony Entertainment Television released the first promo for the new season on social media on Saturday. It also announced that the registrations will be open from April 9. Read more

Yuvraj Singh shares throwback photos from 2011 World Cup, recalls historic win

Yuvraj Singh on Saturday took to Instagram to share throwback photos from one of the greatest nights in Indian cricket when India won the World Cup 11 years ago at the Wankhede Stadium after beating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets. Read more

Nora Fatehi in floral thigh-slit gown serves queen vibes with Neetu Kapoor at Dance Deewane Juniors set: Pics, videos

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi rarely disappoints when it comes to her fashionable appearances on the red carpet, on reality TV shows, and at around-the-world events. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON