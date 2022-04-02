Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 promo: Amitabh Bachchan returns to the hot seat, registrations open April 9

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will soon be back with the 14th season of the hit game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sony Entertainment Television released the first promo for the new season on social media on Saturday. It also announced that the registrations will be open from April 9. (Also read: Amitabh calls Abhishek his ‘uttaradhikari’, has a message for son's haters)

In the promo, a young couple is seen lying on a cot on their terrace on a moonlit night. The husband promises to take his wife to Switzerland someday, buy a big house, and provide the best education for their kids. The wife is happy on hearing about his dreams for the family. However, many years go by and the couple is still on their cot, on the same terrace of the same house. He is still promising her the same things but she is disenchanted by it all.

A voiceover from Amitabh Bachchan says that it's time to realise one's dreams rather than simply give up on them. “Sapne dekh ke khush mat hojaiye. Unhe poora karne ke liye phone uthaiye. 9 April, raat 9 baje se shuru horahe hain mere sawaal aur aapke KBC registrations. Sirf Sony par (Don't be satisfied just by dreaming your dreams. Pick up your phones and make them come true. I am coming back with my questions from April 9, at 9 pm and KBC registrations are also opening, only on Sony),” he says in the promo.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been on air since 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the show except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, the show celebrated its 1000th episode with Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda arriving as guests.

Also last year, the show introduced Shandaar Shukravaar episodes, in which celebrities from the world of movies, crickets, comedy, and more arrived as guests and played to raise money for charities of their choice.

