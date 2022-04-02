Yuvraj Singh shares throwback photos from 2011 World Cup, recalls historic win

Yuvraj Singh on Saturday took to Instagram to share throwback photos from one of the greatest nights in Indian cricket when India won the World Cup 11 years ago at the Wankhede Stadium after beating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets. In the Instagram post, Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to Sachin Tendulkar. He wrote in the caption that the team wanted to win the cup for the entire country and for a very special person tagging the Master Blaster.

The first photo that Yuvraj Singh shared is of him and Sachin Tendulkar fist bumping. The others are Yuvraj hugging MS Dhoni after the famous six that won the final, the Indian team picking then coach Gary Kirsten on their shoulders, Yuvraj with the man of the series trophy and other shots of the team celebrating.

“This wasn’t just a world cup victory - this was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled. Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the entire country and for a very special person @sachintendulkar. Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour and bringing glory to the nation #BleedBlue #ThisDayThatYear #throwback2011worldcup #worldcup2011,” he wrote as caption alongside various photos from the tournament.

Since being shared an hour ago, the post has got over 2.31 lakh likes

“My champion brother you won in it for us,” commented former teammate Harbhajan Singh. “Can’t forget that day, watching the entire tournament as a kid, sitting sad when Sachin got out and shouting like mad at each and every boundary. Happy teary faces at the end and what not. Thanks a lot for the memories. Yuvi 12 and SRT 10 Forever,” commented an Instagram user. “Yuvi Pajji the reason behind 2011 World Cup,” said another.

Yuvraj Singh was the man of the series in the World Cup as he scored 362 runs in eight innings, including four fifties and one century, and also took 15 wickets in 9 matches. The 2011 ODI World Cup was also the last one for legendary Sachin Tendulkar and the team dedicated the win to the batting maestro and gave him a victory lap by carrying him on their shoulders.

