Afternoon brief: Zomato boss says 10-minute service 'safe for delivery partners' amid 'outrage', and all the latest news

Zomato boss says 10-minute service 'safe for delivery partners' amid 'outrage'

Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the new 10-minute service will be "safe for delivery partners" amid what he signalled as "outrage" on LinkedIn, the popular career networking website. Read more

'He's got amazing attitude, vantage point as wicketkeeper': Ashwin expects 'blockbuster year' for IND's 27-year-old star

The stars are truly aligning for India's 27-year-old promising cricketer. With India looking to revamp their T20I side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Read more

The Kashmir Files box office day 11 collection: Film beats Spider-Man No Way Home's 2nd week collection by huge margin

The Kashmiri Files continues to dominate the box office in its second week. The Vivek Agnihotri film has surpassed the week two collections of other post-pandemic releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi and 83 in less than a week. Read more

Early warning signs of thyroid women shouldn't ignore

Thyroid is a two-inch long butterfly-shaped endocrine gland located at the base of the neck and has a role in regulation of important body functions. The malfunction of this gland could lead to various health issues from weight gain or loss, heart problems to infertility. Read more

Randeep Hooda shares video of a tiger with its prey. Watch

Are you a regular user of Twitter? Do you follow actor Randeep Hooda on the micro-blogging site? Watch more