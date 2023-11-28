Afternoon briefing: Expert updates on Uttarakhand rescue, IIT-M suspends teacher over suicide; and all the latest news

International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix expressed optimism about the ongoing rescue efforts for the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Dix, known for his expertise in tunnel engineering, highlighted progress in both drilling on top of the mountain and inside the tunnel. While he mentioned hearing that the trapped workers might be playing cricket, officials stated that the manual tunnelling teams were within five meters of the individuals, anticipating a breakthrough soon. Despite Uttarakhand's chief minister expressing hope for a swift completion, Dix cautioned that unexpected obstacles, such as earthquakes, could still impact the operation. Dig Deeper

International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Uttarakhand tunnel: Adani Group denies link with Uttarakhand tunnel construction firm. Read full statement. Dig Deeper

First video of manual drilling inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel, to rescue 41 workers, released. Dig Deeper

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has suspended Professor Ashish Sen months after a PhD student's suicide in March. The student's family blamed Sen for the suicide, alleging mental health pressure. The institute suspended Sen based on the Board of Governors' direction, following due procedures. The PhD student, who lived off-campus, left a WhatsApp status saying, "I'm sorry, I'm not good enough," before his death. This marks the third suicide involving an IIT Madras student since February. The student's brother, in a letter to the institute, claimed the supervisor exacerbated mental health issues by adding pressure. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

20-year-old student from Bengal found dead in Rajasthan’s coaching hub of Kota. Dig Deeper

Indians can make visa-free entry to these countries after Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka join list. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court refuses medical bail to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji. Dig Deeper

India News

Woman undergoing Agniveer training ‘dies by suicide’ at Navy hostel in Mumbai, says police. Dig Deeper

Big jump for Adani group firms; Adani Total Gas climbs nearly 20% in morning trades. Dig Deeper

Six-year-old girl abducted in Kerala, kidnappers demand ₹10 lakh. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Who is 85-year-old Yaffa Adar released by Hamas in hostage deal with Israel? Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's new spy satellite surveilling White House, Pentagon; sends photos. Dig Deeper

‘UAE planned to use COP28 to advance oil and gas deals’. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Australia has decided to release six World Cup-winning squad members from the ongoing T20I series against India to provide them a break. Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have already returned home, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott will fly back after the third T20I. Travis Head is the only member staying for the remaining matches. Replacements include Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott, with Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green expected to join later. Australia, trailing 0-2, aims to rejuvenate the squad against India, who have made no changes to their lineup for the third match. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film "Animal" is poised to become his biggest opener, scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has already accumulated ₹9.75 crore in advance bookings, with 3,34,173 tickets sold across 7,200 shows in India. The report indicates strong anticipation, with the Telugu version contributing ₹91.48 lakh and 58,465 tickets sold for 643 shows. "Animal" stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna and is expected to perform well at the box office. Mahesh Babu, at the Hyderabad event, praised Ranbir Kapoor as “India's best actor”. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Children lying during the transition from early childhood to adolescence is a common concern for parents. Arouba Kabir, Mental Health counselor and Founder of Enso Wellness, explains that reasons for teenage lies include fear of punishment, seeking validation, and attention. Children often observe lying as a strategy and might lie to avoid consequences or protect their parents. Kabir suggests strategies for parents to address lying habits, emphasizing the creation of a safe space, encouraging open communication, modeling authenticity, practicing patience, and focusing on self-work for emotional stability. Understanding these dynamics helps parents foster honesty and strengthen the parent-child bond. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail