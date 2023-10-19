Afternoon briefing: Rishi Sunak arrives in Israel, Supriya Sule hits back at Assam CM, and all the latest news

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday arrived in Israel to demonstrate solidarity with a country reeling from an October 7 rampage by Hamas militants. “I am in Israel, a nation in grief,” Sunak wrote on X, (formerly Twitter). “I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always." he further said. Dig deeper

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (REUTERS)

Reacting to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial remark against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and her over their stand on Palestine, Supriya Sule on Thursday said she was surprised to see a "change" in the leader since he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sule accused the BJP of being disrespectful to women and claimed the party was "rubbing off" on him. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Pixel smartphones to be manufactured in India, announces Google Dig deeper

Karnataka being at the forefront to foster the growth of the Electric Vehicle sector has attracted investments of ₹25,000 crore, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said Dig deeper

India News

Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Temple priest found dead; disciple detained Dig deeper

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court denies RSS permission to hold rally in 3 districts Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘I’m horrified…': Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai donates $300k to Palestinians Dig deeper

‘No collective punishment’: British MP supports Palestine after hospital attack Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only top Indian cricketer who is always dispensable. Cheteshwar Pujara would come close but no other Indian cricketer was dropped from the XI as many times so easily in his prime as Ashwin. As astonishing as it may sound, despite all of this, Ashwin continues being the crisis man of Indian cricket. He was shunted from white-ball cricket after the Champions Trophy in 2017 but when India's obsession with two wrist spinners crash-landed in the 2019 World Cup, they went back to Ashwin for the T20 World Cup in 2021 where he made three appearances. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bhagavanth Kesari, starring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, released worldwide on Thursday. The first reviews of Bhagavanth Kesari are in and some are calling the film a perfect family entertainer. The film's cast received positive reviews from others on X (formerly Twitter), who said Bhagavanth Kesari lived up to their expectations. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

If you are a dog person, then you must be aware of how much your ‘Fuzzy Pals’ love to play, and what could be a better idea to celebrate it with your furry friend during Navratri? Sushen Roy, Business Head, Zigly, shares a few fun activities that you can do with your pets to keep them more active and entertained during Navratri. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

