'Against our culture:' MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi for not taking off shoes during tribute to Indira Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday criticised Rahul Gandhi for his tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, while “wearing shoes”. The BJP leader slammed Rahul Gandhi for not taking his shoes off while paying tribute to the former PM and his grandmother. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,(ANI file)

During his visit to Bhopal, the Congress leader and the Lok Sabha leader of opposition, visited the life-size statue of Indira Gandhi located in front of the state party headquarters.

In images and videos of the programme shared online, Rahul Gandhi was reportedly seen offering a floral tribute to the statue of his grandmother, while wearing shoes.

"The Leader of Opposition has come to our state. He should come. It is a democracy. Everyone has the right to come. He offered floral tribute to his Dadi ji (grandmother) and did not remove his shoes. This did not suit me. This is against our sanskar (culture). He should take care of this," said CM Yadav in response to the Rahul Gandhi's video.

"We are all a bit sensitive towards our culture and everyone feels emotion. But there is no issue, he came to our state and people of all parties should come here in a democratic system to do their job," the MP CM added.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Bhopal. During this time in the state, Gandhi will participate in several meetings.

The Congress leader was also slated to inaugurate the Congress''Sangthan Srujan Abhiyan' (Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign), aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state comes ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in 2028.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)