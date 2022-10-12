Agartala-Akhaura rail project to be completed in next 4-5 months: NFR official

Both India and Bangladesh are expected to be connected through railways in Agartala (Tripura) - Akhaura (Bangladesh) route in the next 4-5 months, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) divisional manager JS Lakra said on Tuesday.

“Enhancing railway connectivity and providing better railway services are our topmost priority. In past few years, improvement of tracks and infrastructures, providing additional train services have been focused. The international railway connectivity project through Agartala-Akhaura is under progress and is expected to be over by few months,” the official told reporters in Agartala.

With this launch, the travel time in Agartala-Kolkata route via Dhaka will be reduced to 10 hours from 31 hours.

The Indo-Bangla railway line will link Bangladesh’s Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nischintapur.

Both the countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the railway project in 2013.

Akhaura was railway link for Agartala earlier in British era.

Regarding railway services in the northeast region, the official said the first Jan Shatabdi Express train connecting Jiribum in Manipur with Agartala is now extended by about 55km till Khongsang in Manipur.

With this extension, the train will cover a distance of 300km in nearly six hours.

The train will be provided with a new LHB rake with latest facilities for passengers.

The train has been provided with a Vistadome coach that will boost tourism in the region.

Besides, a survey will be done for a second line between Lumding Badarpur via Lanka - Chandranathpur and is likely to be over by next March.

Another survey in Tripura for a new connectivity between Dharmanagar to Pecharthal in North district to Belonia (South district) via Kamalpur (Dhalai district) - Khowai (Khowai district) - Agartala (West district) was already completed.

Electrification works on Lumding-Agartala route has already begun and is likely to be completed by December next year.

So far, two escalators in Agartala railway station are expected to be ready by November this year and Dharmanagar railway station will get two escalators.

The official further added that they have demanded the Railway Board for availability of sufficient LHB rakes.

“With proper availability of rakes and line capacity, train services and facilities for passengers can be enhanced,” he said.