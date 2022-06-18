Kangana Ranaut backs Agnipath, says 'Deeper meaning than just employment'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of the government's Agnipath scheme, which has triggered nationwide protests by armed forces aspirants and sharp criticism from opposition parties. Taking to Instagram, Ranaut, who is known to be a vocal supporter of the Modi government, said the scheme had a deeper meaning than employment or making money.

"Many nations like Israel have made army training compulsory for all their youth few years everyone gives to the army to learn life values like discipline, nationalism and what it means to guard your country's borders, Agnipath scheme has deeper meaning than just getting building careers, employment or making money..." she said in an Instagram story post.

Comparing the Agnipath scheme to the ancient Gurukul education system, Ranaut added, "In olden days everyone went to Gurukul it's almost like that it's just that they getting paid to do it, a shocking percentage of youth that's getting destroyed in drugs and PUBg needs these reforms...appreciate the government for taking these initiatives.”

The Agnipath scheme was introduced by the government on June 14 to facilitate the induction of youngsters into the armed forces on a short-term basis, i.e. four years. The recruits will be called 'Agniveers'.

After four years of service, 25% of Agniveers will be retained and the remaining 75% will be permitted to return to civilian life. The protesters have raised questions as to what Agniveers will do after they have completed this tenure.

Two days back, government released a list of options that the Agniveers can opt for after four years including pursuing further education, getting hired in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), allied forces of states and other central and state government jobs, getting tangible skills and work experience in different facets including engineering, mechanics, law and order etc.

