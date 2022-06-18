Agnipath protests: Train services to be regulated in Bihar starting 8pm today, check new timings

Train services to be regulated in Bihar starting 8pm Saturday in the wake of continued violent protests against the Centre’s newly unveiled ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme.

In a press release, spokesperson of the East Central Railway Birendra Kumar said that due to the ongoing demonstrations in Bihar, there has been “a temporary change in the operation of trains passing or reaching” the zone from other places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch live updates of Agnipath protests here

The Railways has decided to operate trains from 8pm on Saturday (June 18) to 4am on Sunday (June 19), and again between 8pm on Sunday and 8pm on Monday (June 20) in Bihar. The release stated the decision was made in view of the safety of passengers and “Railways property”.

The East central railway also said that more than 60 trains have been cancelled and two terminated due to the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar has been one of the worst-affected states in the ongoing protests over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. Of all the incidents of train torching that have been reported so far in India, most have happened in the eastern state.

Also Read | Rajnath announces 10% job quota for Agniveers in Coast Guard, DPSUs

More than 60 coaches and seven locomotive engines of 18 trains were set ablaze on the first two days of the protest, leading to a loss of over ₹250 crore for the Railways. On the third day of protest on Friday, at least 14 trains were torched along with railway stations and property being vandalised and damaged, HT reported.

The state has been on a high alert since Saturday morning over a strike called by armed forces' aspirants against the new short-term contractual scheme. Special contingents of the armed police have been deployed in north Bihar and Magadh range, and police have warned of action against rumour-mongers about the strike and the violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a circular to all 38 districts of Bihar, the state police headquarters (PHQ) called for boosting security measures at crucial installations and other public places during the strike.

Despite the security arrangements, sporadic incidents of violence were reported in the eastern state during the day. More than a dozen vehicles parked outside Taregana GRP station were put on fire, besides railway premises, including the station master's cabin and others. In Jehanabad district, armed forces' aspirants reportedly torched a bus and a truck that were parked near Tehta police outpost. Brick batting incidents were also reported from Jehanabad's Tahat region.

The Bihar government on Friday evening temporarily suspended internet services in 12 districts till June 19. These include Nawada, Saran, Vaishali, West Champaran, Rohtas, Buxer, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai and Samastipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}