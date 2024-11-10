Agra man drinks mosquito repellent after breakup with girlfriend, posts video online

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Agra attempted suicide by drinking mosquito repellent on Friday after feeling depressed following a breakup with his girlfriend, Navbharat Times reported quoting police. He was later taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Police were alerted after he posted the video online and acted quickly, arriving at his location. They broke down the door, rescued him, and took him to the hospital on Saturday.(X)

The man also shared an Instagram video showing himself drinking the repellent in front of the camera. After taking the first sip, he appeared visibly uneasy but continued, swallowing two more gulps and clutching his stomach in discomfort.

Here's what happened

After the man posted a video on Instagram showing himself drinking mosquito repellent, the police were alerted. They quickly responded, arriving at his location around 3.30 am on Saturday. After breaking down the door, they rescued him and took him to the hospital, ultimately saving his life.

Trans Yamuna Police Station reported receiving an alert from the Police Commissioner’s media cell about the Instagram post, where the man appeared to be attempting suicide by consuming poison. Acting swiftly on the alert, constables Durgashankar and Manoj Kumar arrived at his residence in Sati Nagar Naraich to intervene, Navbharat Times report said.

Police personnel said that when they initially knocked on the door, there was no response, prompting them to break it open. Inside, they found the young man lying in distress and immediately transported him to the hospital, where his condition has since improved after treatment. Police stated that the man had consumed a mosquito-repellent chemical.

The man, who is originally from outside Agra, lives in a rented room in Sati Nagar Naraich in the Trans Yamuna Colony area. He had been preparing for competitive exams but was reportedly distressed after a recent breakup with his girlfriend. The breakup had left him depressed for several days, leading him to drink poison on Friday night.

In another incident, police on October 18 rescued a woman who had ingested a poisonous substance near Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow, officials reported. The 26-year-old woman from Kalyanpur in Kanpur Nagar had previously accused a PAC constable of sexually assaulting her last year. Upon arriving in Lucknow, she was found while heading towards Hazratganj and was quickly taken to Civil Hospital, where she is receiving treatment in the emergency ward, according to the police.

In a statement, the Lucknow police confirmed that the woman had filed an FIR against the constable, who was assigned to the 37th Battalion PAC in Kanpur, under Section 376 of the IPC (rape) and other relevant charges.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).)