Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Agra sanitation worker earning 15,000 gets whopping 34 crore income tax notice: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2025 11:17 AM IST

Karan Kumar, the sanitation worker, said he did not understand the notice initially but got the “jolt of his life” when he understood it.

A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was issued an Income Tax Department notice of 34 crore, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

A sanitation worker fumigates a residential area as part of an initiative to curb breeding sites for mosquitoes causing dengue. (Representative image)(PTI file)
A sanitation worker fumigates a residential area as part of an initiative to curb breeding sites for mosquitoes causing dengue. (Representative image)(PTI file)

The incident comes days after a juice vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was issued an income tax notice of 7.5 crore.

Karan Kumar, the sanitation worker, said he did not understand the contents of the notice initially, but got the “jolt of his life” when he understood it with the help of some people. He has registered a complaint at the Chandaus police station.

The March 22 letter, as quoted by TOI, reads, “As per the records, the assessee, Karan Kumar, has not filed his ITR for AY 2019-20. As per the record/system... the assessee has an income of 33,85,85,368 for 2019-20.”

Kumar said he had been working as a sanitation worker at the SBI branch in Khair area of Agra for a monthly income of 15,000. He has been working on a contractual basis since 2021, the report said.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh egg seller faces 50 crore tax inquiry due to identity theft

The man suspected that his PAN card details could have been misused by “someone”. He also recollected submitting his PAN details, including other identity documents, to his previous employer in Noida in 2019.

Resonding to the allegations, Nain Singh, an IT officer posted at Aligarh, said that Kumar's PAN details registered in their system showed “high income.”

“We will put all these cases in faceless I-T assessment, and if we find that their PAN cards are misused, we will carry out a probe,” he added.

Also read | ‘WhatsApp messages helped uncover 200 crore in tax evasion’: Nirmala Sitharaman defends Income Tax Bill

IT notice to juice vendor

Md Rahees, a juice vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh who is allegedly facing a similar demand from the IT department had raised similar apprehensions.

Rahees’s mother wondered, "We struggle for our daily meals... If we had so much money, why would our son have to work so hard?"

The family has called on authorities to investigate the fraudulent use of their documents over the alleged erroneous tax notices.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Agra sanitation worker earning 15,000 gets whopping 34 crore income tax notice: Report
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
