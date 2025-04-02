Agra sanitation worker earning 15,000 gets whopping 34 crore income tax notice: Report

A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was issued an Income Tax Department notice of ₹34 crore, The Times of India reported on Wednesday. A sanitation worker fumigates a residential area as part of an initiative to curb breeding sites for mosquitoes causing dengue. (Representative image)(PTI file)

The incident comes days after a juice vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was issued an income tax notice of ₹7.5 crore.

Karan Kumar, the sanitation worker, said he did not understand the contents of the notice initially, but got the “jolt of his life” when he understood it with the help of some people. He has registered a complaint at the Chandaus police station.

The March 22 letter, as quoted by TOI, reads, “As per the records, the assessee, Karan Kumar, has not filed his ITR for AY 2019-20. As per the record/system... the assessee has an income of ₹33,85,85,368 for 2019-20.”

Kumar said he had been working as a sanitation worker at the SBI branch in Khair area of Agra for a monthly income of ₹15,000. He has been working on a contractual basis since 2021, the report said.

The man suspected that his PAN card details could have been misused by “someone”. He also recollected submitting his PAN details, including other identity documents, to his previous employer in Noida in 2019.

Resonding to the allegations, Nain Singh, an IT officer posted at Aligarh, said that Kumar's PAN details registered in their system showed “high income.”

“We will put all these cases in faceless I-T assessment, and if we find that their PAN cards are misused, we will carry out a probe,” he added.

IT notice to juice vendor

Md Rahees, a juice vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh who is allegedly facing a similar demand from the IT department had raised similar apprehensions.

Rahees’s mother wondered, "We struggle for our daily meals... If we had so much money, why would our son have to work so hard?"

The family has called on authorities to investigate the fraudulent use of their documents over the alleged erroneous tax notices.