Agra turns fortress for Trump’s ‘Wah Taj’ moment

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:04 IST

Agra city has turned into a fortress with the deployment of over 6,000 security personnel, including 250 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and two teams of commandos from the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), to provide foolproof security during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Taj city on Monday.

Besides, around 500 cops will ensure smooth flow of traffic during the VVIP’s movement in the city.

Officiating UP Director General of Police (DGP) HC Awasthi said an elaborate security plan has been drawn up in consultation with the national security agencies for all the likely routes and destinations to be used and visited by the US President respectively.

He said the national agencies are already camping in Agra and working in close coordination with the UP Police.

All VVIP routes in the city have been divided into five zones and 15 sectors while separate security arrangements have been made for each zone/sector.

Donald Trump’s entourage including the first lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka , will land at the Agra Airport on Monday afternoon and spent around three hours in the city mainly spent visiting the Taj Mahal.

He said SP (superintendant of police) and ASP (assistant superintendant of police) rank officers were in charge of each zone and sector, respectively. They will be assisted by 65 DySPs (deputy superintendant of police) and 400 inspectors and sub-inspectors. As many as 2,500 civil police constables will remain deployed all through the routes during the US President’s visit, added Awasthi.

“Apart from civil police, at least 30 companies of armed police (around 3,000 police personnel) will be deployed for route security. Armed cops will also be deployed for roof-top duties on all routes through which Trump is expected to pass. These areas have already been sanitised by anti-sabotage and anti-mine squads,” he said, adding, “There will also be aerial surveillance in the city during the VVIP’s stay.”

He said dog squads and bomb disposal squads have been deployed at places that are likely to be visited by the US President.