Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AgustaWestland case: Court allows Christian Michel to apply for new passport

PTI |
Mar 11, 2025 08:16 PM IST

AgustaWestland case: Court allows Christian Michel to apply for new passport

New Delhi, A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case, to apply for a new British passport after the existing document expired.

AgustaWestland case: Court allows Christian Michel to apply for new passport
AgustaWestland case: Court allows Christian Michel to apply for new passport

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal observed one of the bail conditions imposed on March 7, required him to have a passport.

“The superintendent of the jail concerned is directed to allow the accused C M James to apply for a passport online, for which they will provide him the online facility with the internet…,” the court said.

The court also directed its staffers to provide him with a copy of his old passport required for making a fresh application.

The court also allowed his plea for inspection of the unrelied documents filed by the CBI.

"The CBI is directed to provide a laptop for inspection of the digital records pertaining to the inspection of unrelied documents to the accused, who be physically taken to the CGO Complex, where the office of the CBI is situated by the jail superintendent concerned ," it said.

The court previously imposed the bail conditions in the cases against James.

He was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was arrested by the CBI and the ED later.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case and the other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, claimed an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

The ED chargesheet filed against James in June 2016 alleged he received 30 million euros from AgustaWestland.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On