e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AgustaWestland case: No defence deal complete without kickbacks during Congress tenure, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

AgustaWestland case: No defence deal complete without kickbacks during Congress tenure, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Addressing the media, Prasad said the Congress should clarify their stand on the names of the leaders in AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.(PTI)
         

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress on Tuesday and said no defence deals were completed during their tenure without kickbacks.

“There used to be a paint company Jenson and Nicholson that used a tag line, whenever you think of colour think of us... in the Congress’ case it is modified to whenever you think of kickback in a military deal or a defence think of some Congress leaders,” the minister said.

“No defence deal without loot, no defence deal without a kickback and no defence deal without some Congress leaders benefitting has been the go-to policy of Congress leaders,” he said addressing the media.

Also Read: AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC directs authorities to return passport of Rajiv Saxena

The minister’s comments came in the wake of a news report that Rajiv Saxena, a chartered accountant and key accused in the Rs3,000-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case has allegedly made references to Bakul Nath and Ratul Puri, the son and nephew of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, and Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel during his interrogation.

Addressing the media, Prasad said the Congress should clarify their stand on the names of the leaders in AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam.

“The BJP demands that the Congress should not maintain silence. Congress president, its senior leaders and the former president of the party should tell the country what they have to say about the fact that so many leaders have been named in the statement,” the minister said.

tags
top news
Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
No defence deal without kickbacks in Congress tenure: Ravi Shankar Prasad
No defence deal without kickbacks in Congress tenure: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In