AgustaWestland scam: ED attaches Rs. 7 L bank deposits of Khaitan’s wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs. 7.49 lakh bank deposits of Ritu Khaitan, the wife of AgustaWestland chopper deal corruption case accused Gautam Khaitan, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said on Wednesday.

Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer and a prime accused in the Rs. 3,600-crore VVIP choppers deal corruption case, was arrested in January under the anti-money laundering law. His wife is also an accused in that case.

The agency had earlier claimed Gautam Khaitan was a beneficiary of Rs. 850 crore slush funds generated out of defence deals. “She (Ritu Khaitan) has been found laundering money in various other personal and bank accounts of companies in Singapore and Mauritius in which she has beneficial interest,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deposits have been kept in her account at the Connaught Place branch of ICICI Bank, it said. The agency alleged the couple have been involved in laundering the proceeds of crime for clients across the globe under the guise of providing legal consultancy.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 22:46 IST