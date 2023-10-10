Ahead of Andhra elections, Jagan announces public outreach plan for YSRCP cadre

YSR Congress party (YSRCP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced a four-pronged public outreach programme for the party leaders and cadre, ahead of the assembly elections in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)

Addressing a gathering of over 8,500 party leaders and volunteers at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada, Jagan said the elections to the state assembly are expected to be held in March or April next year and called upon the party functionaries to step up the mass contact programme in a big way in the coming days.

“Party leaders and cadres should be resolute and should actively participate in all the campaigns planned until January, ensuring successful implementation on the ground. The cadre should be ready for elections in March-April, as the party intends to release its manifesto in February,” he stated.

Announcing a four-pronged action plan for the coming months, Jagan said as an initial step, the government had launched the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme on September 30, which would go on till November 1. Under this, a campaign, with an aim to provide free healthcare to the underprivileged at their doorsteps,has been launched.

Secondly, the YSRCP will launch a vigorous campaign, titled as, “Why AP needs Jagan”, from November 1 to December 10, which is aimed at creating awareness across the state about the government’s achievements and development work at the mandal (block), assembly constituency and district level.

Simultaneously, a bus yatra would be organised from October 25 to December 31, in which all party leaders from all sections, including SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities, will take part and engage with people from these sections of the society.

The fourth programme, named Aadudam Andhra (Let us play Andhra), would be taken up from December 11 to January 15, in which the party would take up a massive campaign to encourage Andhra’s youth to participate in sports activities and support them in achieving success at the national and international level.

“In addition, in January, the government has chalked out plans to distribute funds under three welfare schemes – enhanced social security pensions from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 with effect from January 1; implementation of YSR Cheyutha will commence from January 10 to 20, with the disbursement of ₹19,000 crore among the weaker sections and distribution of ₹26,000 crore under the YSR Asara scheme from January 20 to 30,” he said.

Calling himself the first servant of the people, the chief minister further said he was only treating his political power as a major responsibility to be discharged on welfare of the people.

He asked the party leaders and cadres to interact with the people on a massive scale henceforth and work for the victory of the party in the next elections aiming at winning 175 out of 175 seats.

Referring to the alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) headed by actor Pawan Kalyan, Jagan said the alliance would not have any adverse impact on YSRCP.

“While the TDP has no achievements to its credit, Jana Sena doesn’t even have flag-bearers or candidates to contest in all 175 constituencies,” he said.

Affirming that there was no political vendetta in the arrest of Naidu, he said that the arrest took place based on proper investigation and the collected evidence as per the law in the skill development scam. The arrest took place during his London tour, he said.

