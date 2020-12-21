e-paper
Home / India News / Ahead of first phase of panchayat polls, BJP and JD(S) deny plans of merger again

Ahead of first phase of panchayat polls, BJP and JD(S) deny plans of merger again

The speculation had started ever since several senior leaders of JD(S) including its sitting legislators and council members had said that the party was exploring going along with the ruling BJP. The JD(S) had also crucially helped the government pass some important farm bills apart from joining hands with the saffron party to oust the Council Chairman who belongs to Congress.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 21:22 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Former CM and JD(S) supremo HD Kumaraswamy had on Sunday said that his party was only extending issue-based support.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Even as political parties geared up for the first phase of voting on Tuesday for 3019 Gram Panchayats (GP) across 117 taluks to elect 48,048 members, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the regional Janata Dal (Secular) again reiterated that there were no plans to merge. GP polls are being held in two phases with voting on December 22 and 27 with results being declared on the 30th of this month.

While GP polls are held on a party less basis, Capt Ganesh Karnik, spokesperson for BJP Karnataka said that his party was confident of winning 80% of the seats on offer. This even as he dismissed continued speculation that JD(S) was merging into the saffron party saying “the (merger) news is baseless, malicious and misleading with a sinister design. We reject the false news with the contempt it deserves”.

The speculation had started ever since several senior leaders of JD(S) including its sitting legislators and council members had said that the party was exploring going along with the ruling BJP. The JD(S) had also crucially helped the government pass some important farm bills apart from joining hands with the saffron party to oust the Council Chairman who belongs to Congress.

Former CM and JD(S) supremo HD Kumaraswamy had on Sunday said that his party was only extending issue-based support and it was “not stupid to commit suicide by merging with BJP”. On Monday too, Kumaraswamy reiterated the stance and said any contrary views expressed by party leaders were their personal opinion and does not reflect the views of the party. He expressed confidence of the JD(S) doing well in the ongoing GP polls.

The EC has made elaborate administrative and security arrangements including reserving an hour in the evening for those affected with Covid-19 to vote with all precautions being taken. Congress backed candidates had won the bulk of the GP’s in the poll held in 2015 and the party too has expressed confidence of doing a repeat performance.

