e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ahead of I-Day, large cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

Ahead of I-Day, large cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

Assam Police suspects the cache could belong to the disbanded NDFB.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:46 IST
Utpal Parashar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Utpal Parashar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Some of the arms and ammunition recovered by Assam Police.
Some of the arms and ammunition recovered by Assam Police. (HT Photo)
         

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the state, Assam Police have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from several places in Udalguri district.

“Based on a source’s information, Guwahati Police conducted a search operation along with Udalguri Police at several places in Udalguri district and recovered huge numbers of arms, ammunition and explosives on Thursday night,” said a Assam Police release issued on Friday.

“These are suspected to belong to the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) organization. Further investigation is on,” it added.

The recovered items include two AK-47 rifles, five AK-56 rifles, two M-16 rifles, seven 9mm pistols, 12 grenades, over 1250 rounds of ammunition, 1 air gun and around 20 kilogram of explosives.

In January this year, four factions of NDFB, the All Bodo Students Union and United Bodo People’s Organisation, who had been seeking a separate Bodoland state for decades, gave up their demand and signed a peace accord with the Centre.

Following the signing of the accord, over 3,000 NDFB cadres had laid down arms at two separate programmes. In March, two months after signing the peace accord, all four NDFB factions disbanded itself.

But the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition suggests that the NDFB factions may not have handed over all their arms after signing the peace deal, said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

tags
top news
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers at Red Fort for I-Day security
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In