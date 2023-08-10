Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ahead of Moon landing, ISRO shares pics captured by Chandrayaan-3 lander

Ahead of Moon landing, ISRO shares pics captured by Chandrayaan-3 lander

BySnehashish Roy
Aug 10, 2023 02:41 PM IST

The images clearly shows Moon's craters Aristarchus, Eddington and Pythagoras along with one of the dark plains on the lunar surface Oceanus Procellarum.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a set of fresh images of Moon and Earth taken from Chandrayaan-3 mission's indigenous lander module, named Vikram. Only a fortnight is remaining before the Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft-landing on the lunar surface. The spacecraft entered into the Moon's orbit on August 5. It is expected to land on Moon on August 23.

ISRO shares image of Moon captured by Chandrayaan lander(ISRO)

The images clearly shows Moon's craters Aristarchus, Eddington and Pythagoras along with one of the dark plains on the lunar surface Oceanus Procellarum. Also, another image where the Earth is shown from a distance, as viewed by the lander imager camera on July 14, the day when the country's third unmanned Moon lander mission was launched.

The Chandrayaan-3 propeller will perform multiple de-orbiting manoeuvers in order to take it closer to the Moon and allow Vikram to land on lunar surface.

ISRO chief S Somanath earlier said the propulsion module will ‘debsoost’, a mechanism to ensure soft landing of lander.

"If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That's how it has been designed - provided that the propulsion system works well," he told news agency PTI.

These de-orbiting manoeuvres will be performed on August 9, August 14, and August 16 till its orbit reduces to 100 kmx100 km from the Moon, according to Somanath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
moon earth isro
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP