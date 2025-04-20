Ahead of JD Vance, wife Usha's arrival, security beefed up in Delhi

Security has been tightened in the national capital in preparation for the arrival of US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on Monday. US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance will visit India tomorrow for a four-day visit(AFP)

Vance, his Indian-origin wife, and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel - are scheduled to land at the Palam air base in Delhi at 10 am on Monday for a four-day visit to India.

"We have already conducted mock drills according to the security protocol for the high-level visit of the US vice president. Security has been tightened across different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything goes smoothly and no untoward incident happens during the visit," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The Delhi traffic police has also ensured that JD Vance's travel through the city will take place smoothly and without any hindrances.

JD Vance's India visit

After landing in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple as well as a shopping complex where traditional Indian handcrafted goods are sold.

"We have conducted an advanced security liaison at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, which the US vice president will visit on Monday evening. We have thoroughly checked the premises and our teams will be deployed on the premises on the day of the visit too," an official told PTI.

Vance is expected to meet PM Modi and will also have dinner with him at his official residence. Several cabinet ministers, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the dinner as well.

Vance and his family are expected to leave Delhi on Monday night and will travel to Jaipur and Agra thereafter.

On April 22, Vance and his family are expected to visit Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, City Palace and Hawa Mahal. On April 23, the vice president and his family will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.