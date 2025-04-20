JD Vance in India tomorrow: Talks with PM Modi over Trump tariff on cards? What's on agenda

US vice president JD Vance, along with his wife, Usha, and three children, is set to visit India and scheduled to land at the Palam airbase of Delhi on Monday for a four-day tour, during which multiple events and engagements are reportedly planned. US vice president JD Vance, his wife, Usha, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase of Delhi at 10 am on Monday.(AP/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for US Vice President JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha on Monday evening, according to people familiar with the matter cited in a news agency PTI report.

JD Vance's India visit | What's on agenda

– Talks on trade, tariff: Before the dinner hosted by PM Modi, JD Vance will be holding talks with the prime minister, with focus on trade, tariff and several other key issues, PTI quoted people familiar with the matter as saying on Saturday. Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra.

– Stay at ITC Maurya Sheraton: US vice president, his wife, Usha, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase of Delhi at 10 am on Monday and will be welcomed on their arrival by a senior Union minister, the report said. The US vice president and his family are set to stay in the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel and is expected to be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including from the Pentagon and the State Department, the people cited above said.

– Akshardham temple visit: JD Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the famous Swaminarayan Akshardham temple of Delhi and are likely to also go to a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods, they said.

– PM Modi-Vance meet, dinner: At 6:30 pm on Monday, PM Modi will host JD Vance for talks that are expected to focus on an early finalisation of the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement as well as on ways to boost the overall trajectory of the ties between the two countries. The talks gain significance as they come in the backdrop of Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. After the talks, the prime minister will host the Vances and the accompanying American officials for dinner.

– Vances in Jaipur: Vance and his family will leave for Jaipur on Monday night, according to the report, which added that they will visit a number of historical sites on April 22, including the Amer Fort, also known as the Amber Fort -- a UNESCO world heritage site. In the afternoon, the US vice president is scheduled to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, they added.

– Agra visit: According to sources cited in the report, Vance and his family will begin their visit to Agra on the morning of April 23. During their time there, they are scheduled to tour the iconic Taj Mahal and explore Shilpgram, an open-air emporium that showcases a variety of Indian handicrafts and artifacts. Later that day, the Vances will travel back to Jaipur, where they are expected to stay at the luxurious Rambagh Palace — a heritage hotel that once served as a royal guesthouse.

US Vice President Vance is expected to speak on the broader dimensions of India-US relations under the Donald Trump administration in an address likely to be attended by diplomats, foreign policy experts, Indian government officials, and academics, the PTI report said.

The Vance family will conclude their India visit and depart for the United States from Jaipur on April 24.