Ahmedabad Air India crash: Probe bureau chief to meet aviation secy after pilot's father slams inquiry

The chief of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau G V G Yugandhar will meet the civil aviation secretary on Wednesday, according to sources. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was one of the two pilots on AI171, which crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.(PTI)

This comes hours after the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, in a letter to the secretary of civil aviation ministry and the head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, slammed the crash report of Air India flight 171.

The pilot's 91-year-old father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, urged the government to order a formal inquiry into the accident. He further alleged that selective leaks from the preliminary investigation had also led to his son's reputation being unfairly tarnished.

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, stated that the inquiry at present had only been limited to Rule 9 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. He called on the authorities to to invoke Rule 12, which provides for a formal court-like investigation with independent assessors.

The preliminary report, which was released around 1. 30 am IST on July 13, seemed to clear aircraft manufacturer Boeing and engine maker GE of any technical fault. The report found that fuel switches of both engines had moved to off position following take-off.

The probe also highlighted a conversation between both pilots, wherein one had asked the other why he moved the switches to off position.