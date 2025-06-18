Air India plane crash sole survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh bids emotional adieu to brother after hospital discharge

A week after the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, which killed 270 people, sole survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was discharged from the city's Civil Hospital. Shortly after his discharge, the body of his brother, Ajay, was handed over to the family for his last rites. Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, breaks down as he attends the cremation of his deceased brother Ajay, who was flying with him on the same aircraft, in Diu, on Wednesday. (PTI)

News agency PTI reported that Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who on seat 11A on the ill-fated Air India flight to London, was seen carrying Ajay's mortal remains to the cremation ground in Diu.

The 40-year-old British national is the sole survivor of the June 12 Air India plane crash. Vishwas's family arrived from the UK following the news of the plane crash. Both Vishwas and his brother are natives of Diu and had flown down to India to spend time with their family in the union territory.

Local officials confirmed that Ajay was cremated at Diu by his family on Wednesday morning. Ajay's cremation took place after his body was handed over to the family after the DNA sampling confirmed his identity.

AI flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international Airport. In a In a viral video moments after a crash, Vishwas was seen walking towards the ambulance after sustaining injuries in the crash.

Speaking to reporters, the British national shared that the portion of the plane where his seat was, fell on the ground floor of BJ medical college's hostel, allowing him to walk away from the crash site.

"When I saw that the door of the plane was broken, I told myself that I can try and get out. Eventually, I came out of the plane," he added further.

Air India plane crash kills 270

The Air India plane crash of June 12 killed a total of 270 people. This toll includes the 241 passengers and cabin crew on board as well as 29 people on the ground from the crash site.

The flight was headed for London's Gatwick Airport when it took off, only to crash minutes later. In the last distress call recorded, the pilot was heard giving a "mayday" signal moments before the plane crashed.