e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route

Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route

As per the route plan given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by authorities, Trump and Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the international airport.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during the Howdy Modi Community Summit in Houston, Texas, US on September 22, 2019.
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during the Howdy Modi Community Summit in Houston, Texas, US on September 22, 2019. (Bloomberg Photo )
         

More than 50,000 people are expected to line up along the 22km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on February 24, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel said on Friday.

She said this may possible be the longest roadshow in the city for a visiting dignitary.

As per the route plan given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by authorities, Trump and Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the international airport.

From the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders would take the SP Ring Road via the Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the newly built cricket stadium in Motera, said Patel.

“It will be a 22-km-long roadshow, perhaps the longest roadshow ever held in the city. As per our estimate, over 50,000 people, including BJP workers, would greet the leaders on the entire route. Volunteers from 300 organisations and NGOs would also take part in the roadshow,” she added.

Patel and AMC officials held a meeting on Friday with representatives of social, cultural and religious organisations expected to take part in the roadshow.

People from different states would wear traditional attire during the mega event, the BJP leader informed.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Trump, during his two-day India visit, would take part in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium with Modi on February 24.

Trump and Modi would also address a gathering at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera.

The seating capacity of the sprawling stadium is 1.10 lakh and over a lakh people are likely to be present at the gathering.

tags
top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news