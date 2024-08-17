20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail after engine hits 'object on track’ near Kanpur

As many as 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express passenger train, from Varanasi to Ahmedabad (19168), derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations in Uttar Pradesh early Saturday morning after its engine struck an object on the tracks, officials said. There have no reports of injuries immediately. Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derails near Kanpur.

The Indian Railways has sent buses to help passengers reach Kanpur and arrangements have been made for the passengers to continue their journey to Ahmedabad.

“No injury to any person has been reported as of now,” news agency PTI quoted a railway official as saying.

“The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent,” he added.

According to the Indian Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Where and when did the Sabarmati Express derail?

According to the Railways train enquiry website, derailed at 2:29am on Saturday, approximately 30 minutes after departing from Kanpur Central station, near Bhimsen.

What caused the derailment of the Sabarmati Express?

Initial reports suggest that a boulder may have hit the engine, damaging the cattle guard.

“The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which had got badly damaged and bent,” a Railway Board official said, PTI reported. Sharp hit marks are observed.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the engine “hit an object placed on the track and derailed”.

“Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh police are also working on it,” he said in an X post.

List of trains affected due to Sabarmati Express derailment

Cancellations

• Train 01823/01824 (Varanasi Junction - Lucknow Junction) on 17.08.24

• Train 11109 (Varanasi Junction - Lakhimpur) on 17.08.24

• Train 14110/14109 (Kanpur - Chitrakootdham) on 17.08.24 (Incoming rake of Train 22442 will operate as Train 22441 on 17.08.24)

Short Terminations

• Train 04143 (Kuregaon - Kanpur) on 17.08.24, short terminated at Banda

• Train 04144 (Kanpur - Kuregaon) on 17.08.24, short originated from Banda

Diversions

• Train 05326 (Lokmanya Tilak - Gorakhpur) on 16.08.24, diverted via Varanasi Junction - Gwalior - Bina - Etawah - Kanpur

• Train 20180/20181 (Kanpur - Meerut) on 17.08.24

• Train 01814/01813 (Kanpur - Varanasi Junction) on 17.08.24

• Train 01887/01888 (Gwalior - Etawah) on 17.08.24

• Train 01889/01890 (Gwalior - Bina) on 17.08.24

• Train 11110 (Lakhimpur - Varanasi Junction) on 16.08.24, currently at Gorakhpur, diverted via Gorakhpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

• Train 22537 (Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, currently at Kanpur, diverted via Gorakhpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

• Train 20104 (Gorakhpur - Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, diverted via Kanpur - Etawah - Bina - Gwalior - Varanasi Junction

Railways issue emergency helpline numbers

Railways has issued emergency helpline numbers for the concerned stations:

1. PRYJ: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149 CNB: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016, 0512-2323015 2. MZP: 0544-2220097 3. FTP: 7392964622 4. NYN: 0532-2697252 5. CAR: 8840377893 6. ETW: 7525001249 7. HRS/ASM: 7525001336 8. PHD: 7505720185