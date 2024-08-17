‘Russian kudi rides an Indian train’: Woman travels in Mumbai local, records experience

India's rich cultural tapestry, diverse landscapes, and vibrant spirit never fail to captivate foreigners, especially vloggers. Hence, many visit India to explore the country and share visuals about their experiences. Among them is Mariia Chugurova, who has won people’s hearts with her videos on India. She has recently shared two videos capturing her trip on a Mumbai local. The image shows a Russian woman riding a Mumbai local while visiting India. (Instagram/@mariechug)

“Russian kudi rides an Indian train. Namaste dosto. Ever wondered what it’s like to be a sardine in a can? Just hop on a local Indian train! Squished between auntie with the samosas and Uncle with the newspaper, it’s the ultimate test of personal space. Add in some random chai-wallah serenades and Bollywood music from someone’s phone, and you’ve got the full experience!” content creator Mariia Chugurova wrote and shared a video of her navigating the “chaos and charm of India’s rails.” The video she posted shows her buying a ticket and waiting for a train.

In the second video, she shows her experience of the ride, where she chats with the local travellers.

Both videos have accumulated millions of views and likes, prompting people to share various comments. Many also appreciated the woman for taking the trip in a local train.

What did Instagram users say about these videos?

“Respect for Russian kudi,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to one of the videos. Another person added, “This is such a sweet video.” A third joined, “I love your videos.” A fourth commented, “This is one of the easiest train rides one can take. Nowhere close to ‘hell’,” Several reacted to the share with heart emoticons.

Mariia Chugurova, besides her Instagram page, also runs a YouTube channel. She is presently exploring different corners of India and often shares videos about her experiences on her social media platforms. She has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram with just 177 posts.

