Russian vlogger records Indian in-laws’ vs her parents’ reaction to pregnancy announcement. Watch

Marina Kharbani, a Russian influencer married to an Indian man, is pregnant. In April, she broke the news of her pregnancy to her parents and in-laws, a recording of which has been absolutely adored by viewers. Marina Kharbani, originally from Russia, is currently based in Shillong, Meghalaya. (Instagram/terk_love)

Kharbani, who is settled in Shillong, Meghalaya, with her husband and in-laws, begins the video with a clip of her breaking the news to her Russian parents.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I am pregnant,” she says, sitting between her mother and father.

“You are kidding!” the fathers says, in absolute surprise.

He then proceeds to express his happiness and excitement by letting out a soft scream, embracing his daughter with tight hugs and kisses. “Look at her. Was keeping a secret from parents… What a news” he said, kissing his daughter.

Her mother could not believe her daughter was seven weeks pregnant.

The second part of the video has Kharbani showing her Indian family her ultrasound imaging with the baby visible in it. At first, the elders did not have a clue as to what she presented. In the viral video, they look confused at the images and turn towards their son for an answer.

“They don't know what it means,” her husband Kyntiew Kbani tells her. The Russian woman then points at the images and shows her belly to try to help them make sense of the scan. Eventually, they get the point that their son and daughter-in-law are pregnant.

“Okay” and a ‘thumbs up’ gesture was the husband’s father’s reaction to the news, which was hilarious considering the intensity of the news and how people would normally react to it. The mother continued enjoying her snack.

“Good job,” says Marina Kharbani, jokingly interpreting her in-laws' response.

Watch the viral video here:

Over twenty three million people have come across this video with the reel gaining over seven lakh ‘likes’, 3000 ‘comments’, and 19,000 thousand ‘shares’

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

User Virginia Marie Cates said, “I would gave given anything to feel this kind of love by parental figures. Bless you all congrats.”

“Same amount of happiness, different way of expressing," said Batriti Diengdoh.

Another user, Aaditi, reacted to Kharbani's in-laws' response commenting, “That’s just Indian parents behavior but they are really happy.”

Several stories of Russian influencers in India have been viral earlier this year. Mariia Chugurova, a vlogger from Russia, visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and shared her experience on Instagram in May. The vlogger currently resides in Goa and paid a short visit to the temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

“Namaste dosto (friends). Today was a truly special day as I had the opportunity to visit one of Mumbai’s most revered and iconic landmarks: The Siddhivinayak Temple,” she wrote as caption on her video on Instagram.