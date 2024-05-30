Russian vlogger on her first visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple: ‘I left the temple with…’

Russian vlogger Mariia Chugurova, who currently lives in Goa, recently visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. She filmed her experience, which has been going viral on Instagram. Russian vlogger Mariia Chugurova at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. (Instagram/@mariechug)

“Namaste dosto [friends]. Today was a truly special day as I had the opportunity to visit one of Mumbai’s most revered and iconic landmarks: The Siddhivinayak Temple,” wrote Chugurova while sharing the video.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the next few lines, she shared how she felt inside the temple: “The energy within the temple was palpable, and the sense of community was heartwarming. It was a reminder of the power of faith and the unifying force of shared beliefs. Joining the long queue of devotees, I felt a profound sense of connection with everyone around me, each person carrying their hopes, dreams, and prayers.”

“I left the temple with a heart full of blessings and a mind at peace, grateful for the experience and the chance to be part of something so timeless and beautiful!” she concluded.

The video opens to show Chugurova saying, “Today I’m coming to the most famous temple in Mumbai, Siddhivinayak.” As the video goes on, she buys a pooja thali and waits for her turn in the long queue at the temple.

“Even when it’s so crowded, so many people, everybody pushing you, everybody trying to move you because you need to do this very fast. But you still have such a blessed feeling. You can’t explain this,” the Russian vlogger says towards the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

Chugurova video, posted on May 23, quickly went viral on Instagram with over 3.2 million views. Many even dropped their thoughts on the video in the comments section.

Check out a few comments here:

An individual said, “Lovely.”

“Wow,” said another.

A third expressed, “May Lord Ganesha bless you.”