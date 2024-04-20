Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani visit Siddhivinayak Temple on billionaire’s 67th birthday

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Friday paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to mark his birthday. The image shows Mukesh Ambani with his youngest son, Anant Ambani, in Siddhivinayak Temple. (X/@ANI)

He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani. Both were decked up in ethnic attire.

They were all smiles as they entered the temple premises. The father-son duo greeted everyone with folded hands.

Here's a video of the father and son duo:

Mukesh Ambani was spotted offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple a few days ago as well.

He was then joined by his elder son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta.

Earlier this year, the Ambani family was occupied with the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding celebrations were held in Jamnagar in Gujarat from March 1-3. It featured celebrities from the entertainment world, tech tycoons and other VIPs from around the world.

The celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

Mukesh Ambani was born on 19 April 1957 to legendary Indian businessman Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben. He tied the knot with Nita Ambani in 1985 and became father to three children - twins Akash and Isha and then son Anant. While Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal. Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani is ranked Asia's richest person, with a net worth of $113 billion. He is also the 11th richest person in the world.