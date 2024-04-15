Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, grandson Prithvi ahead of MI vs CSK match

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, elder son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Sunday. They visited the famous temple, frequented by celebrities, ahead of the crucial Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match that took place on Sunday evening. Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. (X/@ANI)

Akash and Shloka's elder son Prithvi too accompanied his parents to the temple.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Reliance Industries chairman opted to keep it simple by wearing a white kurta and pyjama. Akash Ambani, meanwhile, chose to wear a casual green t-shirt while Shloka opted for a kurta.

Watch the Ambanis at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple:

Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Shloka had visited the same temple earlier this month too, ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match.

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians faced their fourth loss in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 20 runs.

The Ambanis regularly visit the Siddhivinayak temple on special occasions. The family had visited the temple for Ganesha on Nita Ambani's birthday in November last year.

Last month, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding party for their younger son, Anand Ambani, and fiancée Radhika Merchant, in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

A-listers from Bollywood, industrialists, tech tycoons and other VIPs from around the world attended the three-day celebrations.

Among the attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates too participated in the celebrations.

The other guests included former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.