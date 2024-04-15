 Radhika Merchant after Janhvi Kapoor hosts bachelorette for her: 'Blessed with the best' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Radhika Merchant after Janhvi Kapoor hosts bachelorette for her: 'Blessed with the best'

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 15, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to get married in July. At the bachelorette hosted by Janhvi Kapoor, all the friends were dressed in pink.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor hosted a bachelorette party for Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancée, nearly three months ahead of their wedding. Merchant took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the girls' night over the weekend. “Blessed with the best,” she wrote along with a photo on Instagram Stories, which was shared by Kapoor.

Radhika Merchant is engaged to Anant Ambani. (Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Among those who attended the bachelorette was Anjali Merchant Majithia.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got engaged to Anant Ambani in December 2022.

Anant Ambani's parents, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani, hosted a grand pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika last month. The gala event saw top celebrities from Bollywood, tech tycoons and other VIPs from around the world in attendance.

The celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

The other VIP guests included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

Monday, April 15, 2024
