Mukesh Ambani birthday: 10 inspirational quotes from the billionaire for every entrepreneur
Apr 19, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani birthday: The Reliance Industries chairman turned 67 on Friday. Take a look at 10 of his advices for young entrepreneurs in India.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani turned 67 on Friday. The Reliance Industries chairman and managing director was born on April 19, 1957 in Yemen to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. Ranked Asia's richest person, he has a net worth of $113 billion. Ambani is the 11th richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!
On Mukesh Ambani's birthday, let's take a look at his 10 quotes that can inspire entrepreneurs:
- I think that the biggest challenge is mindset. We have to bring positivity, optimism, a belief in ourselves.
- Failure is acceptable. All of us don't succeed on our first attempt. I can tell you, I myself have failed. For every 10 things I have done, I have failed six or seven times. I have succeeded hugely three times because I have been very lucky. If we bring overall positivity and optimism in our approach, it will take us a long way in terms of meeting the potential of what we can do to realise our true potential.
- The most important lessons I've learnt from my father during this phenomenal journey, the first lesson is courage. Nobody has ever achieved anything big in business or in any walk of life without courage. Of course, whenever you do anything big, you do feel a little scared. But you got to conquer fear to discover the hidden hero within you. Our DNA is that we are very focused and we always believe in the principles of saying if you focus on the goal, you will overcome all obstacles. If you focus on the obstacles, you will never reach your goal.
- With courage, self-belief and the can-do spirit, you overcome any adversity. Achieving your potential is the quest of the ordinary. Conquering the impossible is your destiny.
- Your leaders will commit mistakes. That's for sure. But my advice to them is simple. Do not waste your energy on conducting a post-mortem on past mistakes. Rather, learn not to repeat the same mistakes.
- Be bold, courageous and adventurous in pursuing your present and future goals. In doing so, always support one another, for what we can achieve together is always immensely greater than what one can achieve individually and in isolation. There are also fewer chances of committing mistakes when we work together.
- Income comes from opportunity… Once you create opportunity, wealth comes.
- Every small business and entrepreneur has the potential in India to become a Dhirubhai Ambani or a Bill Gates. That is what differentiates India from the rest of the world.
- In today's world, financial resources are the least important. This world has moved to the power of idea.
- As an entrepreneur, it is very important to find a problem that you want to solve, that you are passionate about. It's not solving problems, it's finding problems. Once you find a problem, then you solve it.
Also Read: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, grandson Prithvi
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
Share this article