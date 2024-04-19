Mukesh Ambani birthday: 10 inspirational quotes from the billionaire for every entrepreneur

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani turned 67 on Friday. The Reliance Industries chairman and managing director was born on April 19, 1957 in Yemen to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. Ranked Asia's richest person, he has a net worth of $113 billion. Ambani is the 11th richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

