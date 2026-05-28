Chennai: Rival factions in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday patched up and withdrew petitions seeking each other’s disqualification from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, signalling a truce nearly two weeks after an internal rift surfaced during the confidence vote for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. AIADMK factions call truce, withdraw disqualification pleas

Former minister S P Velumani, who led the rebel camp along with C Ve Shanmugam, met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday at his Chennai residence along with several legislators and expressed support for his leadership. The leaders later met Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar and withdrew the disqualification pleas submitted by both factions under the anti-defection law.

The split had emerged after 25 AIADMK MLAs led by the Velumani-Shanmugam camp backed the TVK government during the May 13 floor test, while legislators aligned with Palaniswami opposed it. The development had triggered cross petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs from both sides.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Speaker, Velumani denied any split in the party and described the episode as a “difference of opinion”.

“After the elections, we expressed certain views and took some decisions that were seen as being supportive of the ruling party. They had submitted a petition seeking disqualification of our members. Likewise, we had also submitted a petition seeking their disqualification. Now, both sides have withdrawn the petitions,” he said.

“There is no split in the AIADMK, as was projected in the media. There was only a difference of opinion, and it has now been set right,” he added.

Velumani said Palaniswami continued to enjoy the support of party legislators.

“Edappadi K Palaniswami is still our party’s general secretary. Victory and defeat are natural in politics and within a party. There is no difference of opinion on that,” he said.

He said the faction had urged Palaniswami to convene the party’s general council meeting and form a committee to review the party’s performance in the April 23 Assembly polls.

“We have made our stand clear and the ruling side has also clarified its position. We are all united. There are no conflicting views. Everyone in the party remains united,” he said.

Speaker Prabhakar said he would announce his decision on the withdrawal pleas on Thursday based on the representations submitted by the AIADMK legislators.

The reconciliation comes after four AIADMK MLAs from the rebel camp resigned and joined the ruling TVK, reducing the party’s strength in the 234-member Assembly from 47 to 43.