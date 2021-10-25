Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIADMK high command to take call on Sasikala's re-induction: OPS

Last week, the party had filed a police complaint against Sasikala, aide to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, for unveiling a plaque identifying herself as the AIADMK ‘general secretary’.
Published on Oct 25, 2021
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam said on Monday the party’s leadership would discuss and take a call on re-induction of expelled leader VK Sasikala into the camp.

A report quoted the former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also known as OPS, saying politics was a space where anyone could come and go.

Only last week, the party had filed a police complaint against Sasikala, aide to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, for unveiling a plaque identifying herself as the AIADMK ‘general secretary’.

The AIADMK had sought action against Sasikala for “cheating by impersonation, promoting disharmony, enmity and hatred and circulating statements with intent to cause fear or alarm.”

Ever since she walked out of jail earlier this year ahead of the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, Sasikala has been making several not-so-discreet bids at staking claim to the party with the latest one being unveiling a plaque that addressed her as the AIADMK general secretary.

The incident happened on October 17, the day AIADMK rang in its golden jubilee year of founding, when Sasikala, along with her supporters, went to party founder MG Ramachandran’s (MGR) memorial to unveil the plaque.

She had earlier shared audio clips with supporters wherein she spoke about setting the party back in order.

 

