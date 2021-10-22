AIADMK files police complaint against Sasikala for identifying as party gen secy

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has filed a police complaint against expelled leader VK Sasikala, aide to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, for unveiling a plaque identifying herself as the party’s ‘general secretary’.

The party’s organisational secretary and former minister, D Jayakumar filed the complaint at Chennai’s Mambalam police station on Wednesday night. The AIADMK has sought action against Sasikala for “cheating by impersonation, promoting disharmony, enmity and hatred and circulating statements with intent to cause fear or alarm.”

On October 17, on the day AIADMK rang in its golden jubilee year of founding, Sasikala, along with her supporters, went to party founder M G Ramachandran’s (MGR) memorial to unveil a plaque with an engraving identifying her as general secretary. “Sasikala knew that the said conduct on her part was dishonest and in effect impersonation of an office to which she has no claim,” the AIADMK’s written complaint read.

They went on to explain the circumstances that led to Sasikala’s expulsion and the eventual consolidation of the party under the dual leadership of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami. Jayakumar reiterated how the Election Commission of India settled the dispute over the party name and symbol following J Jayalalithaa’s death by recognising the dual leadership as the ‘real AIADMK’. “It’s a settled matter. Even elections are over. She’s doing this out of boredom,” Palaniswami said on Wednesday while interacting with reporters. “She has no links with the party,” he added.

When Jayalalithaa died while she was still the CM, in December 2016, Paneerselvam was swiftly sworn in to the chair. Sasikala was elected as general secretary-- the highest post in the AIADMK--previously held by MGR and Jayalalithaa. After Paneerselvam resigned to make way for Sasikala to be chief minister, in a dramatic turn of events, he rebelled against her. Sasikala handpicked Palaniswami as chief minister before surrendering as a convict in 2017 in the disproportionate assets case in a Bengaluru jail. But Pannerselvam and Palaniswami eventually merged their factions and expelled Sasikala and the party made Jayalalithaa the permanent general secretary. Pannerselvam and Palaniswami function as coordinator and co-cordinator of the party.

The AIADMK had previously complained against Sasikala for using the party flag on her car bonnet after she returned from prison earlier this year in February. Sasikala has been trying to reclaim her position in the party. Her latest move comes after the AIADMK’s humiliating defeat in the recently concluded rural body polls in nine newly carved districts.