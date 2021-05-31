Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / AIADMK leader K Palaniswami urges PM Modi to increase Amphotericin supply to TN
india news

AIADMK leader K Palaniswami urges PM Modi to increase Amphotericin supply to TN

Referring to the incidence of black fungus in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said mucormycosis was spreading rapidly all over the state.
PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his gratitude to Modi for immediately looking into the Covid-19 related requirements of Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

Anti-fungal drug Amphotericin is in short supply and its allotment to Tamil Nadu should be increased, Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami requested the Centre on Monday.

Referring to the incidence of black fungus in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said mucormycosis was spreading rapidly all over the state.

Amphotericin injection, used to treat the infection, is in short supply, he said and requested Modi to increase its allotment to enable the affected people to get access to life saving treatment.

The former Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Modi for immediately looking into the Covid-19 related requirements of Tamil Nadu and increasing allotment of vaccines, oxygen and anti-viral Remdesivir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edappadi palaniswami narendra modi tamil nadu news
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP