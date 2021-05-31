Home / India News / AIADMK leader K Palaniswami urges PM Modi to increase Amphotericin supply to TN
Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his gratitude to Modi for immediately looking into the Covid-19 related requirements of Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his gratitude to Modi for immediately looking into the Covid-19 related requirements of Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
india news

AIADMK leader K Palaniswami urges PM Modi to increase Amphotericin supply to TN

Referring to the incidence of black fungus in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said mucormycosis was spreading rapidly all over the state.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Anti-fungal drug Amphotericin is in short supply and its allotment to Tamil Nadu should be increased, Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami requested the Centre on Monday.

Referring to the incidence of black fungus in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said mucormycosis was spreading rapidly all over the state.

Amphotericin injection, used to treat the infection, is in short supply, he said and requested Modi to increase its allotment to enable the affected people to get access to life saving treatment.

The former Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Modi for immediately looking into the Covid-19 related requirements of Tamil Nadu and increasing allotment of vaccines, oxygen and anti-viral Remdesivir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edappadi palaniswami narendra modi tamil nadu news + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.