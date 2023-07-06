Tamil Nadu: AIADMK reiterates UCC opposition

AIADMK became the first major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday to oppose the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by saying that the party has “expressed its views clearly” on the issue in their election manifesto ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. AIADMK became the first major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday to oppose the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC (PTI)

“Please read our 2019 election manifesto in which we have expressed our views on the issue very clearly,” said AIADMK’s general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) when asked to comment on AIADMK’s stand on UCC after the party held its district secretaries meeting in Chennai.

The AIADMK and BJP became allies ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the Dravidian party had in their election manifesto at that time said that they urged the Government of India to not bring any amendments to the Constitution for a Uniform Civil Code. The AIADMK believes that it will adversely affect the religious rights of minorities of India.

“We did not discuss the UCC in our district secretaries meeting but there is no change in our stand,” said a senior AIADMK leader close to EPS not wishing to be named. “And there is no necessity to review or change our stand.”

The AIADMK which had initially supported the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both houses of Parliament changed its position ahead of the 2021 assembly election, stating that they urge the Union Government to repeal the law.

The AIADMK has often reiterated to the minority communities in the state that their ideology is different from the BJP though they are allies. After the party’s loss in the 2021 assembly elections, several AIADMK’s top leaders blamed it on losing the vote bank among minorities because of leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance. “So we had to make our stance clear,” said a second AIADMK leader.

Their politically significant stance comes even as the two parties have committed to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

In reaction to AIADMK’s stance against the UCC, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai SAID, despite differences, we will work together, “The Uniform Civil Code will be a good law for Chritisians, Muslims and particularly Muslim women,” said Annamalai.

“It will not be against anyone. So I trust that their (AIADMK) position changes in the coming days.They need time. They also need to be confident about how the BJP is going to bring this legislation. We will be patient. We want all parties on board for the UCC to unite India.”

The ruling DMK and its allies have vehemently criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing for the UCC in his speech in Bhopal. “First let the BJP bring uniformity among Hindus,” DMK MP TKS Elangovan had said earlier.

