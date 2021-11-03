AIADMK plans protest over Mullaperiyar dam water storage on Nov 9

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday announced that they would hold a protest in five districts of Tamil Nadu on November 9 to condemn DMK’s ruling over the store and release of water in the Mullaperiyar dam.

The party accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of succumbing to Kerala’s compulsions and failing to store water up to the permitted 142 feet level in the dam.

A joint statement released by AIADMK leaders, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami said late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s efforts led the Supreme Court to pass a judgment allowing water to be stored up to a level of 142 feet in the dam in 2017, and after maintenance and strengthening work, water could be stored up to 152 feet. The AIADMK said that the DMK released water when it was only at the level of 138 feet.

“The dam is under the control of Tamil Nadu. We would like to remind seasoned politician-minister (for water resources) S Duraimurugan that raising shutters in the presence of Kerala ministers as witnessed amounts to questioning the rights of Tamil Nadu,” AIADMK’s statement read. “The DMK’s indifference to the (apex court) order is condemnable.”

The party would stage protests in the headquarters of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. Stating that the Mullaperiyar dam is crucial to the economy, irrigation needs and livelihood of farmers in these districts, the AIADMK said that the DMK was being inconsiderate to these people. Irrigation and drinking water needs of tail-end districts of Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram could be met only if water is stored up to 152 feet, they added.

Last Friday, the Tamil Nadu water resources department said that two spillway gates of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened to release 500 cusecs of water as rains continue to pound the catchment areas. This is being done strictly as per the rule curve approved by the central water commission, the department’s statement said, adding that Tamil Nadu is drawing water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam continuously to maintain the water level (AT?). Last Wednesday, Stalin said that the state is drawing the maximum quantity of water in the Mullaperiyar dam as requested by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Stalin was responding to Vijayan’s letter received on October 24 where he urged for a gradual release of water from the dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu fearing that the water would accumulate in the dam as rains intensified in Kerala.

Earlier in June, Duraimurugan had said that the Tamil Nadu government has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the ministry of Environment, forest, and climate change to advise Kerala not to delay in giving the required clearances to carry out the works and to restore the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to full reservoir level (FRL) of 152 ft.